What do we actually mean by EU 'competitiveness'?

In an increasingly hostile and geopolitically complex world where tensions between the US and China grow every day, enhancing competitiveness is fundamental for the future of the European Union. This is why Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi have been tasked to come up with reports on the EU's single market and competitiveness, respectively.
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.