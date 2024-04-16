Ad
euobserver

Column

What do we actually mean by EU 'competitiveness'?

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

In an increasingly hostile and geopolitically complex world where tensions between the US and China grow every day, enhancing competitiveness is fundamental for the future of the European Union. This is why Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi have been tasked to come up with reports on the EU's single market and competitiveness, respectively.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Is EU industrial policy hurting the internal market?
Is EU trade policy becoming protectionist?

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections