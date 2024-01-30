In Novohryhorivka — everything is gone except hope

Andreii Sydor places two Russian tank shells onto a concrete slab of what is left of his two-floor house at the very end of Druzhby street.

The tanks had appeared at the tree-line some 400 metres across a dirt field, in a village where almost every house is totally destroyed. The small pastel-blue school had also been shelled.

His wife Natalia remembers the day well. "My house was the first to be destroyed in this village," she told EUobserver on Monday (29 January).

It was ...