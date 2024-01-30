Ad
euobserver
Natalia Sydor standing outside a temporary community centre where the International Rescue Committee is helping children (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

In Novohryhorivka — everything is gone except hope

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Mykolaiv, Ukraine,
Natalia Sydor standing outside a temporary community centre where the International Rescue Committee is helping children (Photo: EUobserver)

Andreii Sydor places two Russian tank shells onto a concrete slab of what is left of his two-floor house at the very end of Druzhby street.

The tanks had appeared at the tree-line some 400 metres across a dirt field, in a village where almost every house is totally destroyed. The small pastel-blue school had also been shelled.

His wife Natalia remembers the day well. "My house was the first to be destroyed in this village," she told EUobserver on Monday (29 January).

It was ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineFeature

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The night train to Odesa — a journey into the abnormal
Collateral damage: Ukraine's destroyed football stadiums
Where do Ukrainian refugees in EU go after 2025?
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections