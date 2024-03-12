EU food giants turn blind eye to deforestation in Argentina

This is the second part of a cross-border investigation conducted by Voxeurop and Periodistas por el Planeta into how soy from deforestation-prone areas in Argentina arrives in Europe by exploiting legal loopholes and abusing self-regulation. You can read the first part of this investigation here.
From silos in deforested areas of the Chaco ecoregion in Argentin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Stefano Valentino is an Italian freelance journalist, focused on EU affairs and globalisation, mostly in areas related to the environment
Stefano Valentino is an Italian freelance journalist, focused on EU affairs and globalisation, mostly in areas related to the environment