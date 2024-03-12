Ad
euobserver
In 2019, the EU imported 355,979 tonnes of soy (both seeds and meal) from the Chaco ecoregion (Photo: Javier)

Investigation

EU food giants turn blind eye to deforestation in Argentina

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Stefano Valentino, Brussels,

This is the second part of a cross-border investigation conducted by Voxeurop and Periodistas por el Planeta into how soy from deforestation-prone areas in Argentina arrives in Europe by exploiting legal loopholes and abusing self-regulation. You can read the first part of this investigation here.

From silos in deforested areas of the Chaco ecoregion in Argentin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Stefano Valentino is an Italian freelance journalist, focused on EU affairs and globalisation, mostly in areas related to the environment

Related articles

Are EU deforestation rules about recolonising the Global South?
Lobby for 'sustainable' single use paper packaging risks more deforestation
EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest
Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears
In 2019, the EU imported 355,979 tonnes of soy (both seeds and meal) from the Chaco ecoregion (Photo: Javier)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Stefano Valentino is an Italian freelance journalist, focused on EU affairs and globalisation, mostly in areas related to the environment

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections