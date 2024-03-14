Ad
High-altitude nuclear tests during the Cold War fried satellites and caused widespread power outages on earth. That was a time when everyday life relied far less on space-based systems than it does today (Photo: European Space Agency)

Scepticism surrounds Russian space nuke allegations

by William Glucroft, Berlin,

If there is one point of agreement between the US intelligence community and the space policy community, it's the seemingly low confidence in recent warnings about Russia readying a nuclear weapon for orbit.

At the very least it would violate the UN's 1967 Outer Space Treaty, one of the few agreements that keeps nuclear weapons in check. At most, it would be impractical and dangerous.

"Insane" is the less than technical term many researchers have used to describe such an effort. ...

