Scepticism surrounds Russian space nuke allegations

If there is one point of agreement between the US intelligence community and the space policy community, it's the seemingly low confidence in recent warnings about Russia readying a nuclear weapon for orbit.

At the very least it would violate the UN's 1967 Outer Space Treaty, one of the few agreements that keeps nuclear weapons in check. At most, it would be impractical and dangerous.

"Insane" is the less than technical term many researchers have used to describe such an effort. ...