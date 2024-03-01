Deepfake dystopia — Russia's disinformation in Spain and Italy

"There is no need to die in this war. I advise you to live," intoned the solemn voice of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in one of the videos that went viral in March 2022, after Russia's full invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky's video was followed by another in which Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke of a pea...
Vittoria Torsello is an Italian journalist covering the climate crisis, clean energy transition, and social inequities in the Mediterranean. Cristina Gironès is an experienced journalist centred on international affairs and specialises in gender, conflicts, and disinformation. Giovana Faria is a multimedia journalist currently working as a social media producer, with experience in data visualisation, mobile journalism, gender, human rights, and international affairs.
