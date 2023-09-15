EU watchdog launches rights probe into Tunisia agreement

Questions are mounting on how the EU intends to safeguard rights in a migrant busting agreement signed over the summer with Tunisia's autocrat government.
"Where fundamental rights are not respected, there cannot be good administration," said Emily O'Reilly, the EU's administrative watchdog, the European Ombudsman, in a letter published on Friday (15 September) and sent to European Commission president von der Leyen.
O'Reilly has now given the European Commission a 13 December dea...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
