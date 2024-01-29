The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

The International Court of Justice has spoken. The judges nearly unanimously noted that the facts "are sufficient to conclude" that the right of Gaza Palestinians to be protected from genocide is plausible.
The court's considerations and orders come as a relief. In many European countries the discussion of this war has been stifling. The most egregious Israeli actions, such as cutting ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of the NGO Democracy Reporting International (DRI), and a regular EUobserver columnist. Geoffrey Weichselbaum worked on conflict resolution based in Jerusalem and is a co-founder of DRI. This is their personal opinion.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of the NGO Democracy Reporting International (DRI), and a regular EUobserver columnist. Geoffrey Weichselbaum worked on conflict resolution based in Jerusalem and is a co-founder of DRI. This is their personal opinion.