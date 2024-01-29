Ad
euobserver
Statements alone will not make the Benjamin Netanyahu government change course. It has ignored many calls by the US, on whose support it principally depends, to change its war conduct (Photo: Marcin Monko)

The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

EU & the World
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende and Geoffrey Weichselbaum, Berlin/Brussels,

The International Court of Justice has spoken. The judges nearly unanimously noted that the facts "are sufficient to conclude" that the right of Gaza Palestinians to be protected from genocide is plausible.

The court's considerations and orders come as a relief. In many European countries the discussion of this war has been stifling. The most egregious Israeli actions, such as cutting ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of the NGO Democracy Reporting International (DRI), and a regular EUobserver columnist. Geoffrey Weichselbaum worked on conflict resolution based in Jerusalem and is a co-founder of DRI. This is their personal opinion.

Related articles

Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'
ICJ orders Israel to halt killing of Palestinians in landmark ruling
Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
Statements alone will not make the Benjamin Netanyahu government change course. It has ignored many calls by the US, on whose support it principally depends, to change its war conduct (Photo: Marcin Monko)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of the NGO Democracy Reporting International (DRI), and a regular EUobserver columnist. Geoffrey Weichselbaum worked on conflict resolution based in Jerusalem and is a co-founder of DRI. This is their personal opinion.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections