Thursday

22nd Feb 2024

Podcast: Navalny, Ian Bremmer and "more Europe"

By

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) celebrated its diamond jubilee last weekend. A who's who of global security and foreign affairs elite gathered for three days of panels, receptions, and sideline talks that shape larger events as much as they reveal something about them. Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group, was one of the many insiders to take part in the MSC. He joins us to offer a few of his takeaways from the security conference happening in increasingly turbulent times.

News of the death of Alexei Navalny set the mood for the conference. While expressions of condolences came easily, the harder task will be what policymakers mean when they say they will hold Russia "accountable." Anton Shekhovtsov, EUobserver columnist, shares his thoughts on Russia after Navalny.

We've also got a wrap of some of the major headlines to happen this week, including an EU contribution to a Red Sea naval operation, increasing impatience with Israel, and the latest in the march towards European parliament elections.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle).

Author bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European, which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.

Podcast: Trump, Nato, EU top jobs, migration

Strategic autonomy, Trump's belligerent Nato remarks and the consequences for EU. Also, our own Andrew Rettman on EU top jobs and the role of the radical right. Finally, third-country migration deals. Listen.

Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast

We've partnered with Dr Martin Gak and William Glucroft, the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, to bring their analysis and our reporting to you in the run-up to the EU elections.

Opinion

Ukraine refugees want to return home — but how?

Fewer than one-in-ten Ukrainian refugees intend to settle permanently outside Ukraine, according to new research by the associate director of research and the director of gender and economic inclusion at the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

Podcast: Navalny, Ian Bremmer and "more Europe"

EU headlines, Russia after Navalny, the Munich Security Conference and an interview with Ian Bremmer, author and founder of the Eurasia Group on his main takeaways from the conference.

  
