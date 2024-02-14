Ad
Up to 750 people are said to have been on the Adriana trawler, which sunk some 75km off southwestern Greece (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Pylos shipwreck — Motives of Greek coastguard put in doubt

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An independent Greek authority probing the deadly Pylos shipwreck is posing questions eight months later on whether the Greek coast guard had even been tasked to carry out a search and rescue.

"You take it for granted that the operation was a search and rescue operation," Andreas Pottakis, the Greek ombudsman, told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (14 February).

"One of the things that the Greek ombudsman is investigating is whether the Greek coast guard was actu...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

