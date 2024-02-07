Ad
Anti-Islam protestors in Prague

Hate against Muslims and Jews still rising, says EU commission

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An explosion of hatred against Muslims and Jews continues to spread throughout the EU, says the European Commission.

"We are witnessing with horror the rise in anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents," said Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the European Commission, on Wednesday (7 February).

The comments echo earlier calls for action following the 7 October attack by Hamas against Israel and the ensuing total devastation of the Gaza Strip in retaliation.

Schinas, speaking...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Latest News

