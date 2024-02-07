Hate against Muslims and Jews still rising, says EU commission

An explosion of hatred against Muslims and Jews continues to spread throughout the EU, says the European Commission.

"We are witnessing with horror the rise in anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents," said Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the European Commission, on Wednesday (7 February).

The comments echo earlier calls for action following the 7 October attack by Hamas against Israel and the ensuing total devastation of the Gaza Strip in retaliation.

Schinas, speaking...