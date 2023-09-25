Ad
France, the Czech Republic and Italy have led the push to weaken tailpipe emission rules (Photo: European Parliament)

EU poised to agree on weakened emission rules

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU member states will most likely back a compromise text for new emission rules for cars and trucks on Monday (25 September), diplomats told EUobserver.

The final draft, as put forward by Spain, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency represents a significant watering down of an earlier EU Commission proposal.

The EU has strengthened its emissions standards for vehicles since 1992 when the first version of the regulation was implemented as 'Euro 1.'

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

