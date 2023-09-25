EU poised to agree on weakened emission rules

EU member states will most likely back a compromise text for new emission rules for cars and trucks on Monday (25 September), diplomats told EUobserver.

The final draft, as put forward by Spain, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency represents a significant watering down of an earlier EU Commission proposal.

The EU has strengthened its emissions standards for vehicles since 1992 when the first version of the regulation was implemented as 'Euro 1.'

November la...