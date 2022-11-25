Ad
Sweden says it can't pledge to relocate rescued asylum seekers under an EU agreement because there is no legal basis (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU agreement because it says there is no legal basis for it.

"It is not possible for our government to commit itself to something which does not have a clear legal base," said Lars Danielsson, Sweden's ambassador to the EU.

"So it's more of a technical reason why we have not been able so far," he said. But he also noted migration is an issue "where you can lose or win elections."

Asked if the Sw...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

