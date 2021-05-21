New EU ethics body takes shape

A new EU ethics body is taking shape in the European Parliament - but is unlikely to have the power to formulate binding decisions.
The group of MEPs working on the proposal, spearheaded by the German Green, Daniel Freund, thrashed out final compromises earlier this week.
"We mostly have a deal, with a clear agreement on the lion's share of compromises," said Freund on Wednesday (19 May).
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had included the creation of the bod...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.