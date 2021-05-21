New EU ethics body takes shape

A new EU ethics body is taking shape in the European Parliament - but is unlikely to have the power to formulate binding decisions.

The group of MEPs working on the proposal, spearheaded by the German Green, Daniel Freund, thrashed out final compromises earlier this week.

"We mostly have a deal, with a clear agreement on the lion's share of compromises," said Freund on Wednesday (19 May).

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had included the creation of the bod...