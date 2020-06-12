Ad
euobserver
The EU spends some €57bn a year in farm subsidies alone (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU to propose mandatory data-mining tool against fraud

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants its own anti-fraud data-mining tool made mandatory for all EU states to crack down on financial crimes.

"It is a data collection, a data-mining tool which allows us to identify risks and more importantly also allows us to detect conflicts of interests," Joost Korte, a senior European Commission official told MEPs on Thursday (11 June).

Known as Arachne, the software is already being used in around 20 member states and digs into big EU budget items li...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU spends some €57bn a year in farm subsidies alone (Photo: Images_of_Money)

