EU to propose mandatory data-mining tool against fraud

The European Commission wants its own anti-fraud data-mining tool made mandatory for all EU states to crack down on financial crimes.

"It is a data collection, a data-mining tool which allows us to identify risks and more importantly also allows us to detect conflicts of interests," Joost Korte, a senior European Commission official told MEPs on Thursday (11 June).

Known as Arachne, the software is already being used in around 20 member states and digs into big EU budget items li...