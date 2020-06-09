Ad
Brussels, Sunday 7 June. Most demonstrators were wearing face masks - although the density of the crowd in many big cities made social distancing almost impossible (Photo: EUobserver)

'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Protests against racism and police brutality have spread throughout Europe following the US police brutal killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, a large number of people at the weekend took the streets of EU countries like the UK, Hungary, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Italy to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The current protests that are spreading across the continent highlight that discrimination a...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

