Almost 10m people left Ukraine as Russia eyes more gains

The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 9.5 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Wednesday (20 July).
A total of 9,547,969 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN data showed.
The UN says that as of 19 July, more than 5,984,263 refugees from Ukr...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
