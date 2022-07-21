Ad
euobserver
Poland currently hosts 1.2m Ukrainian refugees. In Germany, 670,000 Ukrainians are registered, and the Czech Republic recorded almost 400,000 Ukrainians as refugees (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Almost 10m people left Ukraine as Russia eyes more gains

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 9.5 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Wednesday (20 July).

A total of 9,547,969 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN data showed.

The UN says that as of 19 July, more than 5,984,263 refugees from Ukr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Record-high numbers at Belgium's 'transit centre' for Ukrainians
Czech presidency to fortify EU embrace of Ukraine
Ukraine becomes EU candidate after 120 days of war
Western public has 'moral' duty to Ukraine, Nato chief says
Poland currently hosts 1.2m Ukrainian refugees. In Germany, 670,000 Ukrainians are registered, and the Czech Republic recorded almost 400,000 Ukrainians as refugees (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections