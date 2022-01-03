Bulgaria and Romania have Europe's lowest life-expectancy

The end of 2021 brought bad news for both Bulgarians and Romanians, as the latest European Commission Health Report puts the south-eastern European nations last in terms of the overall lifespan of their citizens.
The report shows that due to Covid-19, Romanians and Bulgarian now die ev...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.