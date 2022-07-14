Pressure on EU Commission as report shows rule-of-law retreat

The European Commission on Wednesday (13 July) published its third report on the state of the judiciary, media freedom, and corruption in member states — including country-specific recommendations as a new innovation.



"Russia's war in Ukraine is another reminder of the importance of our work to uphold and promote rule of law in the EU and beyond," EU commissioner for values and transparency Vera Jourová told a press conference when presenting the report.

"But we can only remain cre...