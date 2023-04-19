EU parliament outlaws products linked to deforestation

The European Parliament approved a new law proposal outlawing products linked to deforestation.
The adopted text covers seven household products, including wood, cattle, palm oil, soy, cocoa, coffee and rubber and derivatives like chocolate, furniture and certain cosmetics.
In the last 30 years, an area exceeding the surface area of the entire EU has been cleared for the consumption of these products, "all too often without consumers knowing about it," said conservative Europea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.