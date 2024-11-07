Ad
euobserver
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has scheduled a vote of confidence in the Bundestag for mid-January, which he is almost certain to lose, triggering a snap election, likely in March 2025. (Photo: European Council)

Chaos in Berlin as EU leaders arrive at Budapest summit

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Germany is heading for a snap early election in the new year, after the three-way government coalition led by chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsed late on Wednesday — simultaneously with Donald Trump winning the US presidential election and on the eve of a symbolic meeting of EU leaders in Budapest hosted by Viktor Orbán. 

After sacking finance minister Chris...

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

