EU faces trade war and climate crisis under Trump 2.0

For the EU an unwanted trade war is in the air. A week after the EU imposed new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a move which many in the EU fear could lead to a broad trade war with Beijing, the bloc faces the prospect of a second Trump administration imposing a raft of new import duties that will seriously hurt trans-atlantic trade.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
