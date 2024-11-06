Ad
The most important question however is if Trump will be willing to follow Netanyahu’s wish to attack Iran? Biden was very much at unease with Israel’s attacks on Iranian targets as he feared this might trigger a larger regional war (Photo: Reuters)

Trump and the Middle East — what happens next?

by Koert Debeuf

Very few Europeans rejoiced today at the second election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. During his first term four years ago he treated the European Union as a spoiled child that deserved less attention.

In the Middle East, on the other hand, his presidency had quite an impact.

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver.

