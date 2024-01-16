Ad
euobserver
Edmund Fitton-Brown was British ambassador to Yemen until 2017 (Photo: ctc.westpoint.edu)

Interview

Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Houthi militant group in Yemen is using the Gaza war to mask its own wild agenda, a former British diplomat has said, as the EU prepares to join the US in Red Sea clashes.

"This isn't about Gaza. It's about the Houthis trying to disrupt international trade and the world economy just for the sake of it. Solidarity against this is very important," said Edmund Fitton-Brown, the UK's former ambassador to Yemen.

"This is a very good example of behaviour that can only be put down b...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

