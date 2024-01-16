Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda

The Houthi militant group in Yemen is using the Gaza war to mask its own wild agenda, a former British diplomat has said, as the EU prepares to join the US in Red Sea clashes.

"This isn't about Gaza. It's about the Houthis trying to disrupt international trade and the world economy just for the sake of it. Solidarity against this is very important," said Edmund Fitton-Brown, the UK's former ambassador to Yemen.

"This is a very good example of behaviour that can only be put down b...