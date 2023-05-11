Ad
The original bill did not not cover chatbots in detail. MEPs added an amendment to put ChatGPT and similar generative AI on the same level as high-risk AI systems (Photo: Jonathan Kemper, Unsplash)

MEPs push for world's toughest rules on AI

Rule of Law
Digital
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs took a key step in adopting new rules on Thursday (11 May) on regulating artificial intelligence tools, banning predictive policing technologies and facial recognition for the surveillance of citizens.

Regulators across the world are racing to catch up with the speed of development of new technologies, such as ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot.

On Thursday in the internal market, and the civil liberties committees, MEPs opted for toughening the proposed rules in an effort to defe...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

