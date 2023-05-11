MEPs push for world's toughest rules on AI

MEPs took a key step in adopting new rules on Thursday (11 May) on regulating artificial intelligence tools, banning predictive policing technologies and facial recognition for the surveillance of citizens.

Regulators across the world are racing to catch up with the speed of development of new technologies, such as ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot.

On Thursday in the internal market, and the civil liberties committees, MEPs opted for toughening the proposed rules in an effort to defe...