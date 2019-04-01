Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance

Passive resistance is the art of appearing to do something, while preventing that anything is done.
It is an essential political and bureaucratic skill.
Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) and its lead candidate for the European Parliament elections, used passive resistance with aplomb, when he recommended that a new panel of experts be created to deal with threats to the rule of law and democracy i...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a Berlin-based NGO. He served as a member of an expert group of the Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation on the rule of law in Europe.
