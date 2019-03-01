Orban's EPP place and summertime back This WEEK

Europe's largest political family will continue to battle with what to do with its Hungarian member, Fidesz - which recently began its latest anti-EU campaign.

Domestic parties of the European People's Party (EPP) are fed up with having to deal with their increasingly populist and nationalist fellow party, while they try to battle nationalist and populist parties in the upcoming European elections in May.

The letters calling for the expulsion of Fidesz from EPP members is expect...