Proposals on the summertime clock changes will be voted on in the parliament's transport committee. And the clock is now ticking down to the UK actually leaving the EU - supposedly on 29 March

Orban's EPP place and summertime back This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europe's largest political family will continue to battle with what to do with its Hungarian member, Fidesz - which recently began its latest anti-EU campaign.

Domestic parties of the European People's Party (EPP) are fed up with having to deal with their increasingly populist and nationalist fellow party, while they try to battle nationalist and populist parties in the upcoming European elections in May.

The letters calling for the expulsion of Fidesz from EPP members is expect...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

