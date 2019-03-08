Ad
euobserver
Federica Mogherini helped negotiate one of the EU's most successful and important deals of recent time - the Iran nuclear deal. But her gender is a rarity around the table when it comes to negotiating peace - or trade. (Photo: European Commission)

Let's put women in charge of peace talks

EU & the World
EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Hannah Neumann, BERLIN,

March 8, International Women's Day – or "Women's Combat Day", as many feminists call it in Germany - has just been declared a public holiday in Berlin.

Awareness for discrimination and sexualised violence is rising and a (slowly) increasing number of men start taking responsibility for uplifting the rights of women – at home as well as in work places.

At the same time, from Bilbao to Brussels to Berlin and Bucharest, women and their concerns remain grossly marginalised in politi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann is a candidate for the German Green party in Berlin for the European elections, and a former researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Related articles

Female commissioners urge Juncker to set gender quota
Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece
Women shun EU-funded site for female entrepreneurs
Federica Mogherini helped negotiate one of the EU's most successful and important deals of recent time - the Iran nuclear deal. But her gender is a rarity around the table when it comes to negotiating peace - or trade. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann is a candidate for the German Green party in Berlin for the European elections, and a former researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections