euobserver
Workers in the construction sector are still exposed to this harmful mineral which is the main cause of workplace fatalities. (Photo: Pexels)

EU clashes over protection of workers exposed to asbestos

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Asbestos has been banned at EU level for more than 15 years, but many workers, especially in the construction sector, are still exposed to this harmful mineral which is the main cause of workplace fatalities.

In September 2022, the EU commission proposed to review the exposure limits for asbestos fibres, reducing them from 0.1 to 0.01 fibres per cm3 and proposing new and more modern measurement systems.

In December, the European Council adopted its position and in May this year, ...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Health & Society

