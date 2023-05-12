What even is economic resilience — and does it matter?

Various bodies — the likes of the UN and the OECD — have called for more resilient economies. But what even is economic resilience?

It's worth clarifying, briefly, what economic resilience is not. It is not simply the capacity to absorb shocks and return quickly to the status quo. Our economies are struggling to deliver environmental and social progress. No country has succeeded in providing widespread wellbeing and prosperity to all its citizens while also staying within planetary bou...