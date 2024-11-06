World leaders swift to congratulate victorious Trump

World leaders were swift to congratulate Donald Trump on his convincing win in the US presidential election on Wedneday (6 November) morning — even before the full and official results were announced.

With a returning Trump looking set to win both the popular national vote, as well as the US electoral college, from Europe, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first off the mark.

Von der Leyen, starting her own second five-year term, said she "warmly congratulated" Trump, saying: "The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

She added a guarded message on the prospect of US tariffs under Trump, one of the main thrusts of his policy platform, however.

"Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship", her official statement at around 09:30am Brussels time added.

Perhaps most eyes, however, were on Kyiv, where Trump has promised to end the war with Russia "on day one" of his presidency, which will start on 20 January 2025.

President Volodomyr Zelensky tweeted "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!

"I recall our great meeting with president Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.



"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together," said Zelensky, who added that his country would "rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."



"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

However, Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament, says Trump’s victory opens up a chance for “a more constructive approach on the Ukraine conflict from the Republicans.”

Meanwhile, Mark Rutte, the new secretary-general of Nato — an organisation Trump has repeatedly threatened and called into doubt — said: "I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as president of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato."

Paris, Berlin, London

From the major European capitals — Paris and Berlin — there were also warm words.

French president Emmanuel Macron gave his congratulations, adding: "Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Macron added that he had already spoken with German chancellor Olaf Scholz about the result. "We will work towards a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context. By cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and our values, " he said.

Scholz himself, facing a possible collapse of his governing coalition in Berlin, said: "For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."

Outside the EU, new British prime minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour party had sent volunteers to help the defeated Democrat party, prompting angry claims of 'foreign interference' by the Trump campaign, called it a "historic election victory."

Just four months into his own premiership, Starmer tweeted: "I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

The PM added London and Washington were "the closest of allies. We stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values, freedom and enterprise."

He pointed to "growth and security and innovation and tech" as hopeful areas of transatlantic collaboration, but — like nearly all other Western leaders — made no mention of Ukraine.

Indeed, many of the boilerplate congratulations seemed to ignore Trump's actual record in office from 2016 to 2020 — not least, the violent insurrection he provoked after losing to Joe Biden in 2019.

The outgoing Belgian president of the European Council, Charles Michel, struck a slightly more guarded note. In his congratulatory tweet, he made particular mention of "defending the rules-based multilateral system."

Far-right jubiliation

Meanwhile, from the pro-Trump autocratic leaders in the EU, the response was almost ecstatic.

Viktor Orban called it "the biggest comeback in US political history!"

The Hungarian prime minister, who broke EU protocol by flying to Moscow this summer to meet personally with Putin, called it an "an enormous win. A much needed victory for the world!"

There was no immediate reaction from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who pointedly used the day of the US election on Wednesday to sack his defence minister Yoav Gallant — but Israeli president Isaac Herzog welcomed Trump as a "champion of peace."

There was no immediate official reaction from China, perhaps waiting for a full and official US result later on Wednesday.