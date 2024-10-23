With less than a month to go, the US presidential election is rapidly closing in. Vice-president Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both pitching domestic audiences hard on their merits and prospects for the coming presidential mandate.
As Europeans, we remain observers, yet the outcome of this election, no matter who prevails, will deeply influence the ...
Ian Hernandez is programme assistant at the European Policy Centre where Varg Folkman is policy analyst at the European Policy Centre.
