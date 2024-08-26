Trump may lose, but the 'Project 2025' New Right still win

After the European Parliament elections in June, I went to some meetings and receptions in 'political Berlin'. It was depressing. Everyone was talking about the good result of the German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. I heard the same laments about the end of democracy or liberalism that we have been hearing since the party gained traction more than a decade ago.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
