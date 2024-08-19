Leaders back new UN global tax body despite EU and US opposition

The international community has agreed the mandate to set up a new global tax authority at the United Nations — but the refusal of the EU and other wealthy countries to support it could leave it doomed from the start.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
