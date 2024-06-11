Ad
Berlin and Madrid have been advocates for new wealth taxes while France has been a leading voice calling for levies on maritime fuel , all of which been taken up by an new UN tax committee  (Photo: tomdz)

Spain and Germany lead UN push for new wealth taxes

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Global wealth taxes and new efforts to combat illicit financial flows are set to top the agenda of a new UN tax policy convention, with EU countries among the most influential voices — despite opposing the entire process...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

