Diplomats on brink of a deal on UN tax convention, despite EU scepticism

Diplomats are entering the final week of talks on a new UN convention on tax policy, with EU states still believed to be among those most critical of the process.
After months of negotiations at the UN in New York, which began in May, the draft mandate includes commitments on corporate tax, wealth tax a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.