Agreement on the mandate for a UN tax convention is close, despite continued scepticism from the EU and other wealthy states. (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Diplomats on brink of a deal on UN tax convention, despite EU scepticism

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Diplomats are entering the final week of talks on a new UN convention on tax policy, with EU states still believed to be among those most critical of the process. 

After months of negotiations at the UN in New York, which began in May, the draft mandate includes commitments on corporate tax, wealth tax a...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Spain and Germany lead UN push for new wealth taxes
France pushes for global carbon, air and shipping levies at UN tax convention
