Some 3,000 billionaires would be liable for a two percent minimum tax rate on their assets under a new proposal by Brazil's G20 presidency.  (Photo: Unsplash)

Brazil sets out EU-backed billionaire tax plan

by Benjamin Fox, London,

Brazil has set out detailed plans for a new global tax on billionaires, putting the proposal, which has the support of a raft of EU countries, on the agenda of July’s G20 finance ministers meeting. 

The report by Gabriel Zucman, a French economics professor who is also director of the EU Tax Ob...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Spain and Germany lead UN push for new wealth taxes
AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

