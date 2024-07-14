EU leaders fear 'political violence' after Trump shooting

EU leaders have denounced "political violence", as the failed assassination of Donald Trump aggravates tension on both sides of the Atlantic.
The French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish leaders were among those who called for restraint on Sunday (14 July), after the near-fatal shooting of Trump at a presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania a few hours ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.