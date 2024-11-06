Dark days for democracy: Trump didn't even need Musk's disinfo

This 'super election' year (the EU, India, the US) is almost over, and it ended with a bang.
The candidates were supposed to have an equal chance of winning. Heads or tails. Trump won. The coin fell on one side. That should not be a surprising result.
And yet...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is an EUobserver columnist the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is an EUobserver columnist the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.