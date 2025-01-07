Ad
euobserver
The European Central Bank will decide on its monetary policy on 30 January (Photo: ECB)

Eurozone inflation rises to 2.4 percent, reducing chances of rapid rate-cuts

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Eurozone inflation rose to 2.4 percent in December, according to Eurostat data published on Tuesday (7 January).

A small uptick of inflation was expected due to the delayed catch-up of wages which are still slightly below real levels of 2019.

But because it marked the third consecutive increase in inflation,...

