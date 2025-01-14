We're nearly at euro-dollar parity again — why that isn't good news

The year 2022 was the last time the euro reached parity and even fell below the dollar.

This was largely due to the energy crisis: as the euro area is a net importer of fossil fuels and the US a net exporter, the surge in energy prices worsened the euro area's terms of trade, causing the euro to depreciate against the dollar.