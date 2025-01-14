Ad
euobserver
On 5 November 2024, the day of the US elections, the euro-dollar exchange rate stood at 1.09 (€1 was worth $1.09). By 5 January 2025, the rate had fallen to 1.03. While this might appear modest, it represents a 5.5 percent depreciation of the euro against the dollar in two months

Column

We're nearly at euro-dollar parity again — why that isn't good news

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

The year 2022 was the last time the euro reached parity and even fell below the dollar.

This was largely due to the energy crisis: as the euro area is a net importer of fossil fuels and the US a net exporter, the surge in energy prices worsened the euro area's terms of trade, causing the euro to depreciate against the dollar.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Is now the right moment for Eurobonds?
Ten economic traps for the EU to avoid in the next five years
The EU's Banking Union is stalled — and its prospects are not good
On 5 November 2024, the day of the US elections, the euro-dollar exchange rate stood at 1.09 (€1 was worth $1.09). By 5 January 2025, the rate had fallen to 1.03. While this might appear modest, it represents a 5.5 percent depreciation of the euro against the dollar in two months

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections