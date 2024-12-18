Ad
euobserver
Eurobonds have long been a politically sensitive issue, prompting high-level discussions to develop synthetic common European safe assets that would not offer any form of mutualised funding

Column

Is now the right moment for Eurobonds?

EU Political
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

Eurobonds is the popular term for a common safe asset in the EU or the euro area. The recently published report by former European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi has brought back to media and political attention the need to pursue an EU-safe asset to enable joint investment projects among member states and help integrate capital markets.

A safe ass...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

EU Commission's €1.85trn recovery package - key points
Why Finland is in the eurozone – a parable for the rest of Europe
Draghi: Opponents of €800bn investment are blocking the EU's policy agenda
Eurobonds have long been a politically sensitive issue, prompting high-level discussions to develop synthetic common European safe assets that would not offer any form of mutualised funding

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections