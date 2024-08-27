Ad
euobserver
Caroline de Gruyter: 'During the Greek crisis, it must have been in 2011 or 2012, I ran into a tired Finn drinking coffee in the almost deserted bar of the Brussels building where ministers from EU countries always meet'

Column

Why Finland is in the eurozone – a parable for the rest of Europe

EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

During the Greek crisis, it must have been in 2011 or 2012, I ran into a tired Finn drinking coffee in the almost deserted bar of the Brussels building where ministers from EU countries always meet.

It was well after midnight. A few floors above us, ministers of Finance of the eurozone were negotiating a loan package for Greece.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is an edited version of a column for NRC.

Caroline de Gruyter: 'During the Greek crisis, it must have been in 2011 or 2012, I ran into a tired Finn drinking coffee in the almost deserted bar of the Brussels building where ministers from EU countries always meet'

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is an edited version of a column for NRC.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections