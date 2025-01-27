Ad
'Ceci n'est pas une pipe' by Belgian artist René Magritte (edited version) (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

EU sanctions: When is Russia lobbying not lobbying?

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

'Ceci n'est pas une pipe' is the title of a 1929 painting of a pipe by Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte, causing semantic disorientation.

'The case of Alisher Usmanov: When will court decisions prompt the lifting of sanctions?' is the headline of an opinion piece sent to EUobserver by a firm called QuestComm on 14 January, in a test case of what is or i...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

