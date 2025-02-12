Russia's dark art of vote-fixing in Romania worries Nato

Russia's covert rigging of EU elections was darker than any overt outside backing for pro-Russian populists, a senior Nato official has said.
Describing Russia's modus operandi in last November's Romanian vote, James Appathurei, Nato's deputy assistant secretary general for hybrid warfare, said: "What we saw in Romania was long dormant social media accounts, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
