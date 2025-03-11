There is a well-known saying that Nato was created to keep the United States in, Russia out, and Germany down.
For decades, the US has provided Europe with a military shield, often referred to as 'Pax Americana'.
However, this arrangement is becoming increa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.