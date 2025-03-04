The EU Commission's plan to shift to 'war economy mode' — explained

European government leaders are looking for ways to bolster both Ukraine’s and European militaries.
On Tuesday (4 March) EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen presented a list of options to coordinate EU efforts, which most notably included a headline figure of raising €800bn in added defen...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.