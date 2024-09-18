Dutch far-right government requests 'mini-Nexit' from EU Migration Pact

The Dutch asylum minister Marjolein Faber has written to the European Commission requesting an opt-out for her country from the EU Migration Pact, in order "to inspire other countries to follow her lead."
Before the summer, the new rightwing Dutch government announced repeatedly it would make such a request, and now the minister has officially done so — as th...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
