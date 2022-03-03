Foreign students in Ukraine excluded from EU refugee law

European interior ministers reached an unanimous agreement on Thursday (3 March) giving almost everyone fleeing Ukraine safe refuge and extended rights to stay in the European Union for up to one year.
The plan offers immediate protection status to millions of Ukrainian nationals and long-term residents of Ukraine seeking refuge in the EU as of 24 February onwards. \n \nBut almost everyone else, like short-stay foreign students from Africa in Ukraine, are not covered and would instead ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
