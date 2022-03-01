Why Orbán won't really change his spots

It's already become a cliche to argue that European foreign and security policy matured more over the last weekend than during the past decade.
What was unrealistic a week ago — a strong, joint European position on the hardest possible sanctions on Russia, including Nord Stream 2, SWIFT and freezing the assets of the Russian central bank—is now a hard, cold reality.
The shift also has been seen in Hungary - whose prime minister Viktor Orbán has traditionally been considered Vladi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMFUS).
Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMFUS).