Why Orbán won't really change his spots

It's already become a cliche to argue that European foreign and security policy matured more over the last weekend than during the past decade.

What was unrealistic a week ago — a strong, joint European position on the hardest possible sanctions on Russia, including Nord Stream 2, SWIFT and freezing the assets of the Russian central bank—is now a hard, cold reality.

The shift also has been seen in Hungary - whose prime minister Viktor Orbán has traditionally been considered Vladi...