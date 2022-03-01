Ad
Is Viktor Orban really back in the family fold of the EU? (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Why Orbán won't really change his spots

by Daniel Hegedüs, Berlin,

It's already become a cliche to argue that European foreign and security policy matured more over the last weekend than during the past decade.

What was unrealistic a week ago — a strong, joint European position on the hardest possible sanctions on Russia, including Nord Stream 2, SWIFT and freezing the assets of the Russian central bank—is now a hard, cold reality.

The shift also has been seen in Hungary - whose prime minister Viktor Orbán has traditionally been considered Vladi...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMFUS).

