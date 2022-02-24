Ad
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg briefed press after emergency talks by Western ambassadors in Brussels (Photo: nato.int)

Nato troops moving east to avert 'spillover' from Ukraine war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato is preparing to send extra troops to Russia-facing allies to reinforce a red line around the war in Ukraine even as it keeps "deconfliction channels" open with Moscow.

Elements of Nato's response force could be deployed to Poland and further afield within "the next coming days", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (24 February). "There will be more forces in the east of the alliance," he said.

He declined to give details ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

